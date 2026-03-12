Dwight Howard Denies Wife’s Accusation Of Drug Use

The marital issues between NBA Hall of Famer Dwight Howard and his wife, Amber “Amy Luciani,” emerged after she took to social media to accuse the former basketball player of alleged drug use. He has publicly denied the accusation.

According to TMZ Sports, the former Orlando Magic player took to his Snapchat account to respond to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s allegations, which she had revealed on social media.

Howard posted these words to dispute his wife’s recent claim.

“Never done Coke in my life; y’all will believe everything y’all see on the internet lol.”

The latest controversy involving Howard was initiated publicly when Luciani posted a video that went viral when she claimed that child protective services had taken her daughter from her. Amid several other allegations, she blamed this latest issue on cocaine use. As she cries on video, she expresses some of the problems that have arisen since the two got married.

She stated that, although they have had problems, she did not want to leave him. But recently, she has been at her wits’ end over what she has accused him of doing. Luciani also states that Howard has been coaching his son to lie to authorities.

In the video clip, she shows some white powder, seemingly alleging that it was cocaine, and states that she is “losing” her marriage to the use of the drug.

Amy Luciani breaks down in tears and says CPS took her daughter because of her husband Dwight Howard. She says he has a cocaine problem and needs help: ‘This is what I’m losing my marriage to.’ 👀💔🙏🏽



pic.twitter.com/iT3t91u0vw — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 8, 2026

TMZ also reported that Howard filed for divorce on March 9 after she released the video to the public. The couple has been married for a little over a year, as Howard has stated they got married on Jan. 11, 2025. In the filed paperwork, he stated that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope of reconciliation.

Luciani told the media outlet that she is also filing for divorce from her husband. She filed for divorce last year but reversed her decision.

RELATED CONTENT: Elevate Your Excellence: Exalting The Renaissance Of Harlem’s Favored Rose, Teyana Taylor