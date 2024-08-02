Dwyane Wade Credits Daughter For Investing In WNBA’s Chicago Sky

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke to CBS News and revealed what led to his investment in the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

July 2023, Wade became a minority owner of the Sky franchise. The ex-NBA player stated his 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia played an integral role in the decision.

The native Chicagoan said he was always a fan of the league. Wade is a father to 2 sons and 2 daughters. His eldest-son is also a basketball player who is actively pursing acceptance into the NBA. Wade wants his daughter to have the same opportunity to follow in his footsteps.

“The big part of that is that my son, Zaire, grew up and he had a dream of being in the NBA,” Wade said. “He had a dream of being like his favorite players. You understand the importance of role models and so, I want my daughter to have that same feeling.”

The Sky struck gold with the 2024 draft signing of freshman record-breaker Angel Reese. Reese’s break-out season is drawing new eyes to the league. It has not gone unnoticed by the former NBA player as he acknowledges her impact and input.

“She’s owning it. She is owning who she is. She wants to be great and she wants to be a great teammate. And so, our conversations, when we do talk, it’s about that and giving her that confidence to continue to be that.”

Wade also recognizes that with the addition of Reese and freshman player, Caitlin Clark, the WNBA has gotten more attention.

“The women showed up when the lights were the brightest and that started back last year when Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark had that national championship moment,” Wade said. “It’s just like anything that we want to do in life. You work and you just prepare for your moment. You don’t know when it’s going to come always.”

Wade continues to show his support for the Sky player who is in contention for the WNBA Rookie of the Year honor. He regularly takes to social media to show both support and admiration.

