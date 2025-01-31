Dwyane Wade Reveals Having Nearly Half His Kidney Removed

In a recent podcast, former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade revealed that he was having health issues and had surgery that had nearly half of his kidney removed over a year ago.

According to USA Today, the NBA Hall of Famer, while speaking during an episode of his podcast, “The Why with Dwyane Wade,” told the audience in attendance that while dealing with his health issues and after putting it off, he went to a doctor to have surgery.

“My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” Wade expressed. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Wade admitted also having urinary issues, which prompted him to go visit a physician. After discovering that the area of concern could not be biopsied, he had no choice but to have surgery to remove a tumor.

“I had a personal decision to make, and what it was was, ‘If this is cancerous if this tumor, this cyst is cancerous, on your kidney, you’re 41 years old, you probably need surgery because it’s something that needs to be removed so it doesn’t spread,’ ” Wade continues.

He explained that doctors removed 40% of his right kidney on Dec. 18, 2023. After the surgery was done, they found out that the tumor was cancerous after it was biopsied.

“What I saw in the midst of me going through my illness, I saw my family that may not always talk, may not always agree,” Wade said. “I saw everybody show up for me and be there for me, and in that process, in my weakness, I found strength in my family.”

After being selected by the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2003, Wade had a legendary career with the Heat, winning three championships. In October 2024, Wade dubbed the “greatest player in Miami Heat” history, had a statue unveiled in front of the Kaseya Center, where the team plays.

