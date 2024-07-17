Cam’ron Storms Off Set After Hearing About Dwyane Wade’s Nail Care Line; Wade Responds

Cam’ron, host of the sports show It Is What It Is, stormed off the set after hearing basketball legend Dwyane Wade was launching a nail care line. When Wade learned of Cam’ron’s reaction, he responded on social media with, “It’s the ‘Oh, my goodness’ for me,” followed by a laughing emoji.

According to AllHipHop, the former NBA player was on CBS discussing the nail care line, as Wade showed off his painted fingernails.

“You know, I’m creative. I’m expressive,” he said. “And there’s so many ways to do that. I’m actually thinking about jumping into the nail line. I’ve been thinking about it, yeah. I [have] been thinking about it. I been in it so long, and I’m like, you know what? It could be a good time. But I got some cool ideas that I’m exploring.”

As It What It Is was ending, Stat Baby reported about Wade’s next venture,, Ma$e blurted out, “Oh my goodness.” Cam then stood up, picked up his things, and walked off the set. As Stat and Ma$e laughed, the cameras followed Cam taking off.

Hollywood Unlocked posted on its Instagram account that Wade actually responded to the news of the clip and a screenshot of his response, “It’s the oh my goodness for me 😂.”

Although Cam and Ma$e both had successful careers in hip-hop, they’ve re-invented themselves as legitimate sportscasters who mix sports commentaries with their playful jabs and straightforward critiques. Earlier this year, the duo, along with Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson were nominated for Best Sports Podcast.

They went up against ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts: Bag Game, Apple News’ After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, and Nightcap with Unc and Ocho.

