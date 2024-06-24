Dwyane Wade Sees More Scrutiny On WNBA With Increased Exposure

Three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade gave his thoughts recently regarding the reemergence of interest in the WNBA this season with the additions of rookies like Angel Reese (Chicago Sky) and Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever). He did warn that with the increased exposure there will be more scrutiny as more eyes are watching the league.

With Clark coming into the mostly Black players league, the Fever rookie has been babied by the media, some say, based on what they perceive as the other players bullying her. Although it’s common in most sports leagues for the rookies to have a reality check when they get to the pros, the complaints about Clark being treated with kid gloves has brought up the issue of race. Yet, Wade doesn’t think the extra attention to Clark is an issue, but cautions that other aspects concerning the league will be revealed since everyone is now watching.

The two aforementioned players went up against each other on June 23 with Reese and the Sky getting the victory over Clark and the Fever, 88-87. Athlon Sports reported Reese, who is in line to win the coveted Rookie of the Year award, put in a solid performance by scoring 25 points and pulling down 16 rebounds. Wade showed his support for Reese when he posted on X a photo of her with the crown and fire emoji.