June 24, 2024
Dwyane Wade Sees More Scrutiny On WNBA With Increased Exposure
'It's a good thing because everybody is talking about the W[NBA]," Wade said. "It's a bad thing because you're getting a chance to be exposed.'
Three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade gave his thoughts recently regarding the reemergence of interest in the WNBA this season with the additions of rookies like Angel Reese (Chicago Sky) and Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever). He did warn that with the increased exposure there will be more scrutiny as more eyes are watching the league.
According to Sports Illustrated‘s “Inside the Heat,” on a recent episode of Wade’s podcast, The Wine Down, the Miami Heat legend had a chance to discuss the impact of this season’s rookies who have made some noise for the WNBA. Wade, who was born in Chicago and is a minority owner of the Chicago Sky, commented on what he feels the league will experience with the newfound attention, which hit the league suddenly with rivals Reese and Clark, barely out of college, entering the WNBA.
“This league now is up there on a pedestal,” Wade said. “It’s a lot of darts coming at you…It’s tough. A lot of them just wanna hoop and make good money and take care of their family.”
With Clark coming into the mostly Black players league, the Fever rookie has been babied by the media, some say, based on what they perceive as the other players bullying her. Although it’s common in most sports leagues for the rookies to have a reality check when they get to the pros, the complaints about Clark being treated with kid gloves has brought up the issue of race. Yet, Wade doesn’t think the extra attention to Clark is an issue, but cautions that other aspects concerning the league will be revealed since everyone is now watching.
“It’s a good thing because everybody is talking about the W[NBA],” Wade said. “It’s a bad thing because you’re getting a chance to be exposed and a little bit more, the people in the W to the world and how nasty it is.”
The two aforementioned players went up against each other on June 23 with Reese and the Sky getting the victory over Clark and the Fever, 88-87. Athlon Sports reported Reese, who is in line to win the coveted Rookie of the Year award, put in a solid performance by scoring 25 points and pulling down 16 rebounds. Wade showed his support for Reese when he posted on X a photo of her with the crown and fire emoji.