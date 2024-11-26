E-40’s Son Launches Vegan, Health-Conscious Food Seasonings To Combat High Blood Pressure

E-40’s son, Emari Stevens, is carrying on the rapper’s legacy in the culinary space with a new line of health-conscious food seasonings.

Finesse is crafted to deliver bold flavor while catering to various dietary needs. Vegan, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, keto-friendly, low-sodium, non-GMO, and sugar-free, Finesse was created in response to the high rates of hypertension affecting the Black community. The line offers a healthy way to season your favorite meals, providing a flavorful alternative without the excess sodium that can compromise health.

“The inspiration came from my love of cooking and my desire to create a seasoning that would truly reflect my skill in the kitchen — thus, Finesse was born,” Stevens told The Source.

“In my community, many people are affected by high blood pressure, which can be a silent killer. Often, people don’t experience symptoms until a serious event, like a heart attack, happens. I wanted to make a seasoning that people could use generously and feel good about, without guilt.”

Stevens continued. “A lot of the major brands out there have high sodium content, so I wanted Finesse to stand out as a low-sodium option, encouraging people to season freely while still looking out for their health.”

With the launch of Finesse, the certified “Iron Skillet Master” is adding to his dad’s culinary empire, which includes a Goon With The Spoon food product line of sausages, burritos, ice cream, and a best-selling cookbook.

The seasonings come in two flavors: All-Purpose and Garlic.

“I wanted to enter the market with two essential seasonings that would be true powerhouses in any kitchen,” Stevens said.

“The ‘All-Purpose’ seasoning is incredibly versatile—it works with everything from chicken and beef to seafood, vegetables, stews, soups, pasta, and more,” Stevens said. “I’m especially proud of this blend because it complements nearly any dish. The ‘Garlic Blend’ brings its own distinct flavor profile, with a mix of garlic powder, onion powder, spices, and sea salt. It’s ideal for pastas, mashed potatoes, and grilled chicken. One trick I’ve discovered is using a layer of ‘Garlic Blend’ alongside ‘All-Purpose’ on chicken or salmon. The combination of flavors is truly something special.”

Finesse spices retail for $8 a bottle and are available on tryfinesse.com.

