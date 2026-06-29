Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill ‘Earn Your Leisure’ Expands Global Footprint With The Launch Of EYL Africa The new platform aims to connect business, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent.







Earn Your Leisure is expanding its global reach with the launch of EYL Africa, a new platform dedicated to covering the people, industries, and opportunities shaping the future of business in African countries.

According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Earn Your Leisure, a multiplatform financial media company founded by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, aims to shed light on business and investment opportunities throughout the continent.

“The new platform is being built to sit at the intersection of business and culture, with a focus on helping people better understand how money, systems, and opportunity actually move across the continent,” reads the press release. “It is for the diaspora, yes, but it is just as much for Africans on the continent who do not always have enough visibility into what is happening in the next city, the next market, or the next country.”

The announcement marks the latest evolution for the media company, which has ballooned from a financial podcast into one of the largest platforms for Black business news and financial information. According to the company, Earn Your Leisure has amassed more than 50 million podcast downloads, over 2 million social media followers, and a 12,000-member EYL University community. It has also hosted more than 200 webinars, while its marquee event, Invest Fest, has attracted more than 14,000 attendees. This year, the annual business and financial empowerment conference will be headlined by tennis icon and entrepreneur Serena Williams.

The platform will feature reporting on founders, operators, emerging industries, and major markets while breaking down business models and covering real estate, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and culture.

“It is not being launched as a repost page or a broad motivational platform,” the release states. “It is being built as a serious media platform for a generation that wants sharper information, better context, and stories that reflect how value is actually being created.”

The launch comes as interest in Africa continues to evolve beyond tourism and cultural experiences. The media company points to initiatives such as Year of Return and Detty December, which have sparked growing interest in investment, land, development, partnerships, and long-term presence on the continent.

EYL Africa was born out of years of engagement across the continent, with Bilal and Millings traveling to Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Rwanda, The Gambia, Kenya, Morocco, and Benin to meet with entrepreneurs, investors, developers, operators, and business leaders.

“What became clear through those experiences is that Africa is not just a place of growing interest. It is one of the most important business stories in the world right now. And yet, the way that story is often told still feels incomplete,” states the release.

For Millings and Bilal, the launch represents a continuation of Earn Your Leisure’s broader mission to make wealth creation, ownership, and entrepreneurship more accessible throughout the global Black community.

“EYL Africa is about creating a stronger bridge between Africa and the diaspora, but it is also about creating a stronger bridge within Africa itself,” reads the release. “Between cities. Between ecosystems. Between builders. Between people who are already shaping the future and audiences who need to understand what that future looks like in real time.”

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