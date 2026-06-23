Business by Selena Hill Serena Williams To Talk Business And Venture Capital At Invest Fest 2026 The tennis champ has invested in more than 100 companies







Serena Williams is making headlines both on and off the tennis court.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shocked the tennis world earlier this month when she announced that she was returning to the sport after retiring in 2022. On June 21, it was revealed that she had accepted a wild-card invitation to return to the women’s singles competition at Wimbledon, marking one of the most surprising comebacks in recent sports history. In addition to coming out of retirement, the 44-year-old tennis phenom and entrepreneur is set to headline Invest Fest 2026, one of the biggest annual business and cultural conferences in the country.

Taking place Aug. 7 through Aug. 9 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Williams will share insights on entrepreneurship, venture capital, investing, and wealth creation at the festival. While Williams is widely recognized as one of the greatest athletes in sports history, she has also built an impressive reputation in business. Through Serena Ventures, she has invested in more than 100 companies spanning technology, healthcare, finance, consumer products, and other emerging industries, helping position herself as one of the most influential investors of her generation.

Her appearance comes as Invest Fest continues to expand its national and global footprint. Founded by Earn Your Leisure and Steve Harvey’s production company, the festival has evolved from an event attracting roughly 5,000 attendees into an international gathering for Black entrepreneurs, executives, creators, investors, and innovators. According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the 2025 festival attracted more than 25,000 attendees per day and distributed more than $275,000 in capital through pitch competitions and grant programs.

“Serena Williams represents excellence, vision, resilience, and ownership at the highest level,” said Earn Your Leisure Founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings in a statement. “What she has accomplished as an athlete is historic, but what she is building as an entrepreneur and investor may be even more impactful. She embodies everything Invest Fest stands for, and we’re honored to welcome her to the stage.”

Invest Fest 2026 will feature keynote presentations, networking opportunities, educational workshops, investment-focused programming, and conversations designed to provide attendees with practical tools to build and sustain wealth. Past speakers have included Magic Johnson, Steve Harvey, Issa Rae, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Charlamagne Tha God, Tabitha Brown, and Jaylen Brown.

RELATED CONTENT: Serena Williams Joined Nike To Celebrate The Renaming Of Nike World Headquarters