News by Jeroslyn JoVonn East Texas Firefighter To Welcome Family’s First Daughter In Over 100 Years 'Finally, after over a hundred years,' said the father, Michael Sherman. 'It's amazing.'







An East Texas firefighter has ended his family’s century-long streak of having only sons.

Montgomery County firefighter Michael Sherman and his wife, Joacquia, were overjoyed at their recent gender reveal to learn they’re expecting a baby girl. Due in March, she will be the first daughter born into the Sherman family in 108 years.

“I just feel honored,” Sherman told ABC13. “We are the ones bringing the baby girl into the world. Finally, after over a hundred years. It’s amazing.”

“It’s like a monumental thing. I have three boys. My dad had two boys. His brother had two boys. So, it’s never been nothing but boys, boys, boys,” said Michael Sherman Sr., the baby’s grandfather.

The last woman born into the Sherman family was Orah Belle Sherman, Michael’s great-great aunt, who entered the world in 1917 and later served on the front lines of the civil rights movement in Atlanta.

“She was a trailblazer in Atlanta,” Sherman said. “She dealt with the civil rights during the civil rights time. She met a lot of civil rights leaders, and she made an impact in Atlanta.”

One thing is certain.

“I love her. No matter what path she chooses, we will be with her,” Michael’s grandmother, Lydia Robertson, said. “She’s going to always have support here.”

The Sherman family is even thinking about reaching out to Guinness World Records. While there isn’t a category for “most boys in a family” or “longest stretch without a girl,” Guinness does track records like the most children born to one mother. That record is held by Valentina Vassilyeva of Russia, who gave birth to 69 children.

The record for the largest family is held by the Ziona family in India, with 199 members, including 38 wives and 89 children.

RELATED CONTENT: Maternal Mortality Rate For Black Women Improves, Still Concerning