Kelly Rowland’s Biggest Interview Mistake Is Spoiling Beyonce’s Gender Reveal

Kelly Rowland might not have many things she regrets in life. But one regret she certainly has is being the first to reveal the gender of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s first child, Blue Ivy.

Rowland was a guest on the “Yeah, I F**ked That Up” podcast where she was asked to reveal the biggest mistake she’s ever made during an interview. For the Destiny’s Child singer, it has to be when she let the cat out of the bag on the baby girl her group member was expecting for her first pregnancy.

“Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]’s baby when she was pregnant with Blue,” Rowland said.

“That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever.”

The slip-up came so naturally as Rowland didn’t realize she made the gender reveal until afterward.

“It was bad because it was no one’s business,” Rowland recalled.

“I felt terrible because it’s not my news,” she added. “It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out.”

Back in 2011, the “Motivation” singer sat down for an interview where she said Jay-Z was “going to buy that little girl every single thing possible,” and noted how the baby would “be spoiled but she will be very well looked after,” TMZ reports.

Considering Beyonce and Kelly’s history as childhood friends and groupmates, the Carters were able to forgive her slip-up. But that doesn’t mean Rowland isn’t still beating herself up about the slip-up.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy, 11, is stealing the show at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour as a dancer. The middle schooler has acquired her own fan club from her short dance numbers throughout the tour.

Blue Ivy CHEWED her dance up yet again😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tPfRfVTSdK — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) July 13, 2023

Now on the US leg of the tour, Blue Ivy is receiving praise for mastering the dance routine of Beyonce’s “Power” number.

RELATED CONTENT: Blue Ivy Happy To See Beyonce Fans Holding Blue Balloons During Her Renaissance Tour Performance