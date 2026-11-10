Public Domain Media by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar Eyes Growth, Black Wealth, And Lasting Impact As EBONY marks more than 80 years of documenting Black culture, Bridgeman Sklenar is focused on strengthening the brand’s influence.







Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, CEO of EBONY Media Group, is working to expand the historic Black media company beyond traditional publishing while carrying forward the entrepreneurial legacy of her late father, businessman and former NBA player Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman, Forbes reports.

As EBONY marks more than 80 years of documenting Black culture, Bridgeman Sklenar is focused on strengthening the brand’s influence, expanding economic opportunities, and positioning the company for future generations, the outlet reports.

Her vision will be highlighted at the 2026 EBONY Power 100 ceremony Nov. 9 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The event, themed “The Stories We Shape,” will recognize influential figures across business, entertainment, sports, and community leadership.

Honorees include Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Debbie Allen, Byron Allen, Naomi Osaka, Keke Palmer, and Jay-Z.

“Power 100 is not intended to be a popularity ranking. We really look at impact,” Bridgeman Sklenar told the outlet.

This year’s ceremony will introduce the Junior Bridgeman Business Vanguard category, honoring her father’s legacy of entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. The inaugural honorees include Sam’s Club U.S. CEO Latriece Watkins, Allen Media Group founder Byron Allen, Cherryrock Capital founder Stacy Brown-Philpot, and Calendly founder Tope Awotona.

Bridgeman Sklenar emphasized the importance of financial resources in creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.

“Without access to capital, you can’t create the art. You can’t do a lot of the community work,” she said.

Her leadership approach also reflects her father’s commitment to service, prioritizing the needs of employees, consumers, and communities.

The Bridgeman family acquired EBONY and JET in 2021, taking ownership of the historic brands following financial difficulties. Since then, Bridgeman Sklenar has worked to rebuild operations and expand the company’s reach.

Looking ahead, she wants EBONY to move beyond documenting Black achievement by developing initiatives that address community needs and create opportunities.

With the publication’s centennial on the horizon, Bridgeman Sklenar is focused on preserving its cultural significance while building a business that serves future generations.

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