Drake Called Out By Ebro For Not Supporting The Black Community

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Ebro speaks during the memorial service for DJ Kay Slay at The Apollo Theater on April 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Drake is being called out by radio personality Ebro Darden, who believes the Toronto native has never “shown up” as an advocate for the Black community.

Ebro appeared on Apple Music’s “Rap Life Review” series where Drake’s recent jab at Donald Glover/Childish Gambino came into question. Drake was performing at Chicago’s United Center earlier this month as part of his “It’s All a Blur” tour when fans noticed a headline referencing Glover’s past admission that his 2018 single “This is America” initially started as a Drake diss.

 “The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record,” the headline read.

While Glover originally penned the song with the intent to diss Drake, it ended up becoming a creative delve into Black people’s history of fighting for justice, which prompted all the praise it received.

With Drake taking aim at the socially conscious song on his current tour, Ebro called out the Grammy award-winning rapper for seemingly staying quiet on issues of importance within the Black community.

“Drake, who has never shown up, and y’all know I’m the biggest Drake fan on this show,” Ebro said around the 19:23 mark of the video.

“Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.”

The hosts defended Drake saying the “Nonstop” rapper has never spoken up on issues within the Black community and they wouldn’t expect him to now. A debate started on Twitter with one Drake fan responding to Marc Lamont Hill who believed Ebro was “100% correct.”

Noting one of Drake’s old interviews where he explains why he’s not more “outspoken” about political issues.

“I prefer to talk about it amongst my people,” Drake said at the time.

“And if we’re going to do something, I prefer to go make the change or actually do something and not just post about it.”

Noting his actual community work as “legit” and “on the ground,” the “Hotline Bling” rapper believes his work isn’t credited because he’s not posting about it on social media for public approval. In March Drake donated $1 million in Bitcoin to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

In 2020, Drake donated $100k to the National Bailout Initiative. Most notably, in 2018, Drake donated his entire $1 million video budget to strangers in his “God’s Plan” visuals, with the donation helping one girl attend college.

 

