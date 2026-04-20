Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Eddie Murphy And Martin Lawrence Now Share A Grandchild As Their Married Kids Welcome Baby Girl The proud grandfather also shared his new granddaughter's name, Ari Skye.







Comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have a new heir to their legacy as their kids welcome a child.

Murphy confirmed that his son, Eric, who is married to Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, had recently become a father. He shared the news while on the red carpet for the American Film Institute Achievement Award Ceremony on April 18. He also revealed his granddaughter’s name as she becomes a part of Black Hollywood history.

“They just had a baby girl,” he shared with E! News. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye.”

Eric and Jasmin made headlines when they tied the knot last May. The new Mrs. Murphy also shared snippets from her baby shower, which had her baby girl’s A-list grandparents in attendance.

Fans were naturally hype about their union and the birth of the newborn, who they expect to carry on her grandfathers’ iconic legacies.

“The baby better be funny too,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “That baby workin on her standup as we speak.”

Others noted the storied legacy that the infant now holds.

“This is going to be one blessed baby 🙏🏽. Eddie and Martin as Grandfathers! What a legacy,” wrote a fan.

While holding their own respective careers in film and comedy, Murphy and Lawrence collaborated on films in the past. One supporter even referenced their 1999 film “Life,” which depicted the two as long-time jail-mates.

“Ray and Claude being for lifers in real life makes me so happy,” expressed a delighted fan.

As for whether Murphy has advice for the new parents, the comedian only has jokes to share.

“Oh, you don’t give advice like that,” the 65-year-old explained. “You know, your kids don’t go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you.”

Murphy added, “The stuff you be saying, they don’t even pay that s–t no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don’t give a lot of advice.”

However, given that his proudest work remains his legacy, the doting grandfather is excited to have a new addition in his growing family.

“My legacy to me isn’t my work,” Murphy continued. “My legacy to me is my children. So, that’s my legacy.”

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