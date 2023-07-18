Nope: Egyptian Officials Revoke License for Travis Scott’s Pyramid Of Giza Concert

Fans who anticipated celebrating rapper Travis Scott’s project in Egypt will have to find other plans.

The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, a local group responsible for approving concert permits, has denied Scott from receiving a license to perform at the Pyramids of Giza, Fader reports.

In a statement, the group claims the rapper’s concert goes against the country’s mandate of conserving traditional Egyptian culture and alleges unspecified “rituals” at Scott’s concerts. “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” the statement read.

The “ritual” may refer to the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld concert, where a crowd panicked and trampled each other, resulting in the death of 10 concertgoers and numerous injuries in 2021.

Syndicate has issued licenses to foreign artists in the past but has recently changed its guidelines. “Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country it is keen on its stability and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs,” the group said, according to Egyptian Independent. Scott was planning to host the launch party for his fourth album, “Utopia,” at the foot of the pyramids in Giza on July 28.

Artists who propose a threat to the country and its culture are being turned away. In 2017, Mashrou’ Leila, a Lebanese rock band, was banned from performing after a Pride flag was displayed at a concert in Cairo. Three years later, Syndicate stopped the performance of Mahraganat music, a genre that blends pop, techno, and R&B. Comedian Kevin Hart had a show canceled earlier this year. Sources say it was due to logistical issues, but others feel it was related to Egyptians being upset that Hart allegedly stated in the past that Egyptians were Black.