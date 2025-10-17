Career by Mitti Hicks eHBCU and MedCerts Partner To Create Opportunities In Sought-After Healthcare, IT Roles According to MedCerts, more than 100,000 students have completed at least one of its programs in 16 years.







MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT career training, announced that it will collaborate with eHBCU, the nation’s first digital HBCU consortium, to expand students’ pathways to careers in healthcare and IT.

The collaboration expands access and equity by offering affordable, online certification programs so graduates leave the programs credentialed and prepared for the workforce.

“This partnership with MedCerts is about removing barriers to education,” said Terry Jeffries, executive director of eHBCU. “We’re giving students the chance to train for high-demand careers online, while still experiencing the culture and community that make HBCUs so unique.”

eHBCU’s launched its national portal in 2025, which allows students to complete a single application and have access to multiple HBCU programs. With the MedCerts certifications, consortium expands into workforce training. It’s a significant step in a long-term strategy to blend tradition with innovation and expand opportunities for students everywhere.

“Too many students have the drive but not the access,” said Jennifer Kolb, vice president of partnerships and workforce development at MedCerts. “Our work with eHBCU changes that—giving learners a clear, affordable path into today’s workforce.”

MedCerts’ Success Over Almost 20 Years

According to MedCerts, more than 100,000 students have completed one of its programs over the past 16 years, ultimately moving graduates into high-demand roles in healthcare, IT, and other growing industries.

What differentiates MedCerts’ curriculum is that it was developed with direct input from employers to ensure that graduates gain relevant skills that are in demand and immediately applicable in the job market. The ultimate vision for this partnership is to expand opportunity, reduce barriers, and build stronger pathways from education to stable, high-demand careers so students everywhere can thrive, regardless of location or obstacles.

For more information or to enroll, visit https://ehbcu.medcerts.com/

