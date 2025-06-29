HBCU by Daniel Johnson Four HBCUs Unite To Launch The Nation’s First Digital HBCU Portal The goal of the eHBCU portal is to bring as much of the HBCU experience to the digital space as possible.







Delaware State University, Southern University, Alabama State University, and Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, all Historically Black Colleges or Universities, have joined forces to create the nation’s first-ever digital HBCU portal that is expected to help increase access to higher education as well as the rich culture and legacy of HBCUs.

According to a June 25 press release, which accompanied a launch video outlining key features of the platform, the eHBCU Consortium offers several benefits: flexible online degree and certificate programs, academically rigorous courses designed to reflect the history and unique teaching traditions of HBCUs, mentorship and career preparation from HBCU alumni and faculty, and a vibrant virtual community built to foster networking, connection, and lifelong friendships—mirroring the experience of a traditional campus.

The eHBCU Consortium will also partner with Blue Meridian and the Thurgood Marshall Foundation in order to help fund increased access for students, and this should lead to more opportunities for the professional development and the career development of its students through programs created with working people, those who have changed careers in mind and also the consortium seeks to empower students with digital skills for an ever-evolving modern workforce.

Per the eHBCU website, their mission is to bring as much of the HBCU experience to the digital space as possible.

“eHBCU’s mission is to remove barriers to Black excellence by delivering the culturally rich, community-centered, and academically rigorous experience of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to students wherever they are…Through this digital platform, we’re expanding the reach of HBCUs and reimagining access to higher education for a new generation,” the website states.

It continues, “Our organization builds equity as its core principle instead of treating it as an optional consideration. The main purpose of eHBCU is to eliminate obstacles which prevent everyone from accessing higher education including first-generation students and adult learners and career changers and underrepresented groups. The organization works to expand HBCU power and legacy through every household and urban center and neighborhood across the nation.”

According to Terry Jeffries, the assistant vice president of Delaware State University and the executive director of eHBCU, the consortium fits well within the larger historical context of Black land grant institutions.

“Since 1837, HBCUs have served as beacons of hope and bastions of historic excellence, producing leaders, innovators, and changemakers across industries. With eHBCU, we’re extending this distinguished academic tradition into the digital future—ensuring the next generation has access to this legacy of excellence regardless of where they live,” Jeffries said in the press release.

RELATED CONTENT: Magic Johnson Gifts $500K To Xavier University At The Institution’s Centennial Gala