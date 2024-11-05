Politics by Mitti Hicks Election Day Rides: Uber, Lyft Offer Half-Off Rides To Voting Polls Lyft and Uber have cut prices in half on Election Day for rides up to $10.







Two of the largest rideshare companies are helping people make their voices heard in this election by offering discounts to and from voting polls. Lyft and Uber have cut prices in half on Election Day for rides up to $10.

Uber riders will see a “Go Vote” tile in the app, as shown by the “Ride” and “Reserve” tiles. Uber users can book a ride to their nearest voting poll with its discount from 4 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. local time on Election Day. Unfortunately, the discount isn’t available in all states. Riders in California and Georgia will not be able to use Uber’s 50% discount to the polls, USA Today reports.

“At Uber, we believe transportation shouldn’t be a barrier for any eligible citizen to vote,” the company stated in a news release. The company adds, “We’ve developed a series of in-app features and promotions to help voters find and get to their polling locations this Election Day.”

For people who want to stay up and watch the results, Uber is also offering 25% discounts on food orders over $25.

“We know you’ll be up late watching as results trickle in. That’s why we’re offering folks across the country 25% off their orders,” the company stated.

Lyft Is Offering 50% Discount To Voting Polls

Meanwhile, Lyft is also making it easier for people to get to voting polls by offering 50% off rides as a part of its “Voting Access Program.”

Lyft riders must preload the code VOTE24 on Election Day for rideshares, bike shares, and scooter rides. The code is valid between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. in riders’ time zones.

“Lyft believes transportation access should never be a barrier for any citizen seeking to vote,” said Lyft’s Chief Policy Officer Jerry Golden in a statement.

“Our Voting Access Program reflects our commitment to being a force for good, and we’re proud to encourage riders and drivers to exercise their fundamental right to vote, regardless of income, zip code, or political affiliation.”

RELATED CONTENT: FTC Cracks Down On Lyft For Deceptive Earnings Claims