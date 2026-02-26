Long Time Hip-Hop Journalist Elliot Wilson Reveals Having Cardiac Surgery

Esteemed hip-hop journalist and former XXL Editor-In-Chief, Elliot Wilson, has revealed on social media that he recently had cardiac surgery and is on the road to recovery, stating that he has “way more life to live.”

The writer, who had led his own blog, Rap Radar, and is currently the editorial director of UPROXX, HipHopDX, and Dime, showed a picture of himself, bare-chested, showing off the scar he received from the surgery. He disclosed that he just underwent the operation three weeks ago and will be recovering for the next three weeks.

“Cardiac surgery three weeks ago. Three more to full recovery. Got way more life to live. My next chapter might f**k around and be my best one.”

Cardiac surgery three weeks ago. Three more to full recovery. Got way more life to live. My next chapter might fuck around and be my best one. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ua0R3Jb8s0 — Elliott Wilson (@frelliottwilson) February 24, 2026

Wilson has been at the forefront of hip-hop journalism for over 30 years, writing during the early days of commercial hip-hop for publications like The Source, where he served as music editor for two years. When he became the editor-in-chief of XXL magazine, the publication was The Source’s main competitor in the hip-hop publishing game for many years, setting the tone for future blogs and publications. Many magazines and websites learned from his methods and tried to emulate his path to success in the genre.

The writer was also the co-founder of Ego Trip, a hip-hop publication, which he started with Sasha Jenkins (who died last May) and later worked at JAY-Z’s Tidal platform, where he rose to become the chief content officer, years after starting his own property, Rap Radar.

Wilson’s strong, outspoken personality and controversial takes as a hip-hop journalist always kept him on the radar. He continues to have discussions and interviews with the heavyweights of hip-hop, from top-tier superstars to behind-the-scenes executives who have made their own strides in the industry.

RELATED CONTENT: The Iconic Miss J Alexander Details Grueling Stroke Recovery In Netflix Doc