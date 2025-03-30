Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Maxine Waters Triggers Elon Musk Over Comments About DOGE And Deporting Melania Trump Musk made his ominous threat after Waters critiqued him during a recent rally in Los Angeles.







Elon Musk got triggered by comments made by Rep. Maxine Waters in which the California Congresswoman spoke against the head of DOGE and even First Lady Melania Trump.

According to The Root, Musk reacted after Waters made remarks during a rally in Los Angeles over the weekend. Waters condemned Musk’s actions as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). She also stated that his billionaire status does not scare anyone.

“We don’t care how much money you have, Elon, we don’t give a damn about DOGE [the Department of Government Efficiency],” she asserted. “We are going to defend the Constitution.”

However, Musk cryptically alluded to Waters’ crimes against the Constitution. In a post to X quoting a Fox News article about her “anti-DOGE tirade,” Musk made his own claims against the longtime politician.

At some point, the many crimes of Maxine Waters will catch up to her https://t.co/qNTUhsAUlJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2025

Before Waters even took aim at Musk, the 86-year-old commented on Melania Trump’s controversial citizenship. Her jab at the First Lady comes as Trump’s policies include an expansive immigration crackdown. The President hopes to drive the largest deportation effort in U.S. history.

“When he [Trump] talks about birthright [citizenship], and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America,” she began at the rally.

Waters added, “We don’t know whether or not [Melania’s] parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.” According to the U.S. Embassy, Melania moved to the U.S. from Slovenia in the 1990s for her modeling career.

She only became an American citizen in 2006 after marrying Trump, with her parents securing their citizenship in 2018 during his first presidential term. However, her status remains unaffected by Trump’s current immigration policies, Despite this, the issue still has struck a nerve with more liberal-leaning politicians.

While unclear if Musk intends to lead the charge[s] against Waters, or what her “crimes” actually are, his threatening words with accompanying power within the White House have left concerns about her safety.

Waters, known for her outspokenness in Congress, is likely unfazed by Musk’s ominous response to her critiques.

