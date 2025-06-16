News by Sharelle B. McNair 2024 Election Results Scrutinized As Lawsuit From Nonprofit Questions Accuracy Judge Rachel Tanguay ruled the allegations were serious enough for the litigation to move forward.







Almost six months into President Donald Trump’s second term, a lawsuit questioning the accuracy of the 2024 election results in a New York county has been given the green light to move forward, Newsweek reported.

Judge Rachel Tanguay of the New York Supreme Court ruled that a lawsuit filed by Nonpartisan watchdog group, SMART Legislation — a section of SMART Elections — was allowed to proceed, accusing voting discrepancies in Rockland County. The nonprofit alleges that voting machines were secretly altered prior to ballots being casted.

They also claim there were more voters with sworn in legal affidavits, voting for independent U.S. Senate candidate Diane Sare, that does not match the number of affidavits that the Rockland County Board of Elections counted and certified. Mismatched numbers contradict the results of the election, including a number of districts that saw victory for Democratic Senate candidate Kirsten Gillibrand.

However, oddly enough, there were no votes for then-Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Judge Tanguay ruled the allegations were serious enough for the litigation to move forward.

The allegations also point the finger at Pro V&V, a federally accredited testing lab, that allegedly signed off on “significant” changes to the voting machines that are used in more than 40% of the country. SMART alleges the changes “vanished from public view” shortly after the election. Pro V&V director Jack Cobb says “there really is no change of any significance,” claiming the approved changes correlated to technical issues such as ballot boxes, ballot bins, changing printers to newer models, and more.

He also pushed that the lab’s website has been replaced with a new one since February and has been “running ever since.”

The accusations come just days after former Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk dropped a bombshell accusation that he may have helped Trump win the election. In a back and forth rift between him and the President, Musk’s accusation pushed the idea to voters and those against Trump that there may be an issue of election fraud.

WOW: Elon Musk just said Trump would have lost the election without him “Such ingratitude.” The feud continues! pic.twitter.com/cmJeexnspK — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 5, 2025

Founder and executive director of SMART Legislation, Lulu Friesdat, labeled the alleged incorrect results as “a violation of the constitutional rights of each person who voted in the 2024 Rockland County general election,” according to Economic Times. “There is clear evidence that the Senate results are incorrect, and there are statistical indications that the presidential results are highly unlikely,” Friesdat said.

We believe it’s vitally important, especially in the current environment, to be absolutely confident about the results of the election.”

While the allegations are eye-opening, there may not be much that can be done. As the lawsuit warrants a full, hand recount of ballots cast in the presidential and U.S. Senate races in Rockland County, it won’t change the results since Congress has already certified the results — marking Trump as the clear winner.

