Is Eminem Joining Bid To Bring WNBA Team To Detroit?

Rapper Eminem has reportedly joined a collective led by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores that features Chris Webber and Grant Hill, to bring a WNBA franchise back to Detroit, a source close to the process told Sportico.

The city had a team from 1998 to 2009, the Shock, which won three championships before moving to Tulsa. The franchise then moved to Texas to play in Arlington. The Dallas Wings are still in existence.

The Detroit WNBA group also features the owners of the National Hockey League’s Detroit Red Wings, Major League Baseball’s Detroit Tigers, and the National Football League’s Detroit Lions.

Others involved in the investment group include the CEO and chair of the General Motors Company, Mary Barra and her husband, Tony; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Christen; and Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem, and his wife, Nancy, a former Microsoft executive.

“Michiganders are fired up,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitner said in a statement. “Our passion for our teams and players is unmatched, our commitment to our communities remains unwavering, and our vision for women’s sports is crystal clear.”

If awarded a franchise, the team will play its games at Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons and Red Wings play their home games.

With several cities vying to join the WNBA, there may be a chance that the league welcomes as many as three new teams. There are already plans to bring new franchises to San Francisco, Toronto, and Portland in upcoming seasons.

Bids for this ongoing round of expansion were due at the end of January. Interest came from groups inside and outside the NBA. More than 10 cities submitted formal bids in advance of the deadline, The Athletic reported, including groups from Austin, Charlotte, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

RELATED CONTENT: Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s ‘Palms Are Sweaty’ Lyrics Following Appearance At VP Harris’ Detroit Rally