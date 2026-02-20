Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman This Ramadan, Here Are Ways Employers and Co-Workers Can Support Their Muslim Colleagues These methods can help support Muslim workers as they abstain from food and drink during the day.







As Ramadan has begun for Muslims around the world, employers should understand how this holy month may affect colleagues observing it and how to support them.

Ramadan is a pillar of Islam that requires Muslims of mature age, usually at the start of puberty, to fast from sunrise to sunset for an entire new moon cycle. The fast involves abstaining from food and water, with this restraint practiced for 12 to 16 hours a day, depending on one’s location and time of year.

With this in mind, employers and coworkers can support Muslim employees through a variety of ways as they make their commitment to fast for the next month, as detailed by Ing.org. This support could not only help their observing coworkers feel acknowledged and uplifted with their religious beliefs, but also provide new avenues for them to stay productive during the fast.

When possible, employers often allow for flexible work hours that accommodate the fasting times. As Muslims wake up before sunrise to eat suhoor, their pre-fasting meal, they ask to begin work around this time.

This shift adjustment also helps them end their workday before breaking their fast. For those working evening hours, granting an extended dinner break can allow Muslims to eat and recharge ahead of returning to their shifts.

During Ramadan, Muslims are especially encouraged and attentive to prayer times, which occur five times a day. Employers can also adjust break times to align with these prayers so that Muslim colleagues can perform their salats (prayers in Arabic) at the correct times.

The entire ritual usually takes between 10 to 15 minutes, so about the time of a standard work break. If possible, employers can also provide a clean, small room so that Muslims can do the prayer in a private space.

While Muslims are abstaining from food, a polite way to showcase one’s solidarity is to limit food-centered meetings for the next few weeks. Employers can also implement hybrid work options to help Muslims, as many often battle fatigue as they adjust to Ramadan.

The last 10 days of Ramadan are considered the most important, with a special night of prayer held during this time. Following these days, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan. Offering certain days off will ensure Muslim colleagues can celebrate the end of an important month with family and fellow observers.

Most importantly, fostering a tolerant, inclusive work environment comes with understanding and recognizing these different celebrations. A kind gesture of “Ramadan Mubarak” or “Eid Kareem” can not only be a display of community but also ensure that Muslim employees feel seen and considered, especially at this special time of year.

