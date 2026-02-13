Some Employees Actually Like Their Jobs: Forbes Reveals 2026’s Top Workplaces

The results are in. Forbes has released its 2026 list of America’s Best Large Employers. It’s the moment when companies earn bragging rights and fresh leverage, and when job seekers scan the rankings to size up where they might find their best fit.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey over 217,000 employees. Survey respondents were asked whether they would recommend their employer to others. The survey also asked respondents to rate their employers on criteria such as wages, work-life balance, leadership development, and opportunities for advancement. Additionally, the survey inquires whether participants would recommend their previous employers or employers they know through industry experience, friends, or family members who work there.

Trader Joe’s claims the top spot this year, rising from No. 2 in 2025.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ranked second on America’s Best Large Employers list. Employees praise the bonus program and the strong sense of purpose they find through their work at the hospital. The organization offers generous benefits, high morale, and enjoyable activities.

Stanford University makes an impressive leap to claim the No. 5 spot (up from No. 26). American Express also makes a big jump; the financial giant sits at No. 8, up from No. 25 last year.

Sitting at No. 13 is a familiar name on the list: Delta Air Lines, where survey respondents highlighted its profit-sharing model as one of its top perks.

This week, over 100,000 employees participating in the company’s profit-sharing program will receive a one-time payment of 8.9% of their annual salaries, equivalent to about four weeks’ worth of pay.

“We listen to and invest in our people so they can put 110% into taking care of our customers, Allison Ausband, Delta’s executive vice president and chief people officer, tells Forbes. “And when the business does well because of their hard work, they deserve to share in that success.”

Other employee favorites include the company’s generous parental leave policy, which provides 12 weeks for birth parents and two weeks for non-birth parents. The airline also offers frontline workers opportunities to receive mentorship from leadership.

To see the full list of America’s Best Large Employers, view the Forbes ranking.

