Dallas Chiropractor Makes History, Only Black Female With 3 Clinics

Dr. Tammia Guest, founder and CEO of Rejuvenating Chiropractic, is making history as the only African American chiropractor with three business locations in the Dallas/ Fort Worth area. For more than 10 years now, she has been integral in helping her patients recover from automotive injuries and attain optimal wellness in North Texas.

By providing customized chiropractic care and nutritional guidance, her clinic empowers clients to take an active role in their physical and emotional well-being, which has set her apart from other practices in her local area.

With her experience and expertise, Dr. Guest is committed to providing personalized care that addresses each patient’s unique needs. She is skilled in a range of chiropractic techniques and integrates them with other natural healing modalities, such as nutrition and exercise counseling, to help her patients achieve optimal health and wellness.Dr. Guest is on her way to becoming the most popular accident and injury chiropractor in Dallas as she seeks to develop new partnerships with attorneys in North Texas. She provides exceptional support when helping clients recover from injuries while working hand in hand with attorneys to ensure the insurance claim process moves along smoothly and her patients are compensated. Often, many victims of auto accidents don’t get the support they need or expert advice to obtain fair compensation from insurance companies.

Her services are highly sought after, particularly by individuals who have been in car accidents and are seeking natural pain relief or are looking for a chiropractic massage. She seeks to promote health and wellness within our community by:

• Encouraging regular visits to the chiropractor for adjustments so that our bodies can operate at peak performance.

• Providing health consultations and alternative remedies for pain management and chronic health conditions.

• Educating people on how to navigate through a financial loss associated with an auto injury.

Dr. Guest comments, “Our clients travel from all over North Texas to receive treatment from our staff for a reason. We have transformed the lives of our patients. We’ve helped people recover from severe headaches, back pain, sciatica, and many other ailments associated with improper spinal alignment. I love helping people to look and feel better, it’s what I live for.”

For more details, visit her official website at RejuvenatingChiropractic.com

This news first appeared on blacknews.com