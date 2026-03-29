Business by Mary Spiller Brooklyn Entrepreneur Peter Brooks Builds Bridge Between Black Culture And International Business The founder of 28th & Foster connects U.S. brands with emerging economies, highlighting the economic power of the Black diaspora.







A Brooklyn entrepreneur is gaining international attention for transforming cultural influence into economic opportunity, linking American brands with rapidly expanding markets across Africa and the Middle East. Peter Brooks, founder of 28th & Foster, has built a cross-continental marketing firm that connects U.S. talent, corporations, and investors with emerging economies.

His work, recently highlighted in an interview with BET, underscores the growing role of Black cultural influence in shaping global business.

The agency has been linked to high-profile international collaborations, from celebrity appearances in African nations to partnerships spanning industries such as entertainment and medical tourism. Brooks says these efforts demonstrate how influence within the Black diaspora can open doors far beyond traditional Western markets.

“I think we undermine our celebrities, our influencers, and our practitioners within the Black community; we don’t realize how much value we hold,” Brooks told BET.

Raised near the intersection that inspired his company’s name in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Brooks credits his upbringing in a culturally rich neighborhood for shaping his global outlook. That early exposure now informs his mission to create economic pathways between diaspora communities and developing regions.

Brooks’ career path was not conventional. Initially pursuing a doctorate in biomedical engineering, he changed direction after visiting Facebook’s offices in California. “I just knew. That was it,” he recalled. Determined to break into the field, he taught himself marketing skills, explaining, “I saw a marketing role and literally spent the whole summer just learning everything that was on that job description.”

That self-directed pivot eventually led to high-level work with corporations and governments. “It’s crazy just to go from that YouTube university path… to being in a place where not only am I dealing with large organizations, but I’m also dealing with presidents,” he said.

Brooks later expanded his experience as a growth executive at Paramount before fully committing to his own firm. His international efforts have included collaboration with government leaders such as Yoweri Museveni, where he helped explore initiatives tied to business development and diaspora engagement.

He emphasizes that celebrities often serve as gateways to broader economic opportunities. “They have access to spaces most people don’t have access to,” Brooks said, adding that artists and public figures can create entry points for investment and collaboration.

As economic uncertainty grows in the United States, Brooks sees opportunity abroad, particularly in Africa’s expanding markets. His company, alongside a small global team, aims to merge storytelling, influence, and strategy to drive measurable impact.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Brooks offers straightforward advice: “Take the leap… Stay open, meet people, add value.” His journey, he suggests, reflects a larger shift—one where cultural capital is increasingly shaping the future of global business.

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