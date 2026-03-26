Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Moroccan Businesses Make The List For Forbes Most Valuable Company Rankings In Middle East Morroco had nine companies make the list usually dominated by Middle Eastern corporations.







Moroccan businesses have risen in Forbes’ ranking of the 100 Most Valuable Companies in the Middle East and North Africa.

Nine businesses from the North African nation were added to the list, which is typically dominated by Arab countries. However, their inclusion marks a shift toward the emerging prominence of African companies across multiple sectors.

The ranking, released annually by Forbes Middle East, ranks the publication’s Top 100 Most Valuable Companies based on market capitalization data. According to Business Insider Africa, Morocco had the fourth-highest number of companies that made the ranking.

It remains the highest-placed African country, lying below the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. However, its rise in the rankings signals an upward shift for African-based companies in the global market, as well as their growing dominance in various sectors.

As for the Moroccan corporations that led the nation’s market capitalization, Attijariwafa Bank ranked No. 33. With a market capitalization of $17.4 billion, the bank’s more than 7,200 branches across 27 countries helped secure its placement. Its billion-dollar revenue, with $82.2 billion in total assets, also helped drive the company to the top half of the ranking.

However, Morocco’s other corporations in telecoms and infrastructure lifted the country’s business prominence in the region. Maroc Telecom, a leading telecommunications company in the country and its surrounding area, had over $10 billion in revenue with over 80 million customers.

Other Moroccan businesses that made the cut included mining group Managem Group, financial institution BANK OF AFRICA, and port operator Marsa Maroc, among other entities like construction firms and energy producers.

With a wide-ranging portfolio of influential businesses on the list, Morocco has strengthened its presence in multinational industries. As it continues to serve its consumer base across the continent, the country is proof that African corporations are building new infrastructure to compete with global business leaders.

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