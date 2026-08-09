photo credit: Tyler Lahti, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Uncategorized by Sidnee Michelle Equifax Customers Could Claim Up To $600 In $2.2M Settlement The case alleges Equifax violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act.







Eligible Equifax customers have until Sept. 1, 2026, to file claims for a proposed $2.2 million class-action settlement over allegations that the credit reporting company inaccurately reported duplicate collection accounts, potentially affecting consumers’ credit scores and borrowing opportunities, CNET reports.

The proposed settlement stems from Bradberry v. Equifax Information Services LLC, a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The case alleges Equifax violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act, a federal law requiring consumer reporting agencies to use reasonable procedures to ensure the accuracy of the information they provide.

According to the lawsuit, Equifax reported duplicate collection account tradelines on certain consumer credit reports issued between August and September 2022, making some consumers appear to owe more debt than they actually did. The alleged reporting errors may have affected some consumers’ ability to qualify for mortgages, credit cards, auto loans, and other financing.

The settlement class includes 37,651 consumers identified by Equifax as having received the affected credit reports. Eligible class members who submit valid claims by the Sept. 1 deadline may receive a payment of up to $600. Actual payments could be lower depending on the number of approved claims and the amount the court awards for attorneys’ fees and settlement administration.

Eligible class members also will receive six months of Equifax Complete credit monitoring, including access to credit reports, credit score monitoring, and up to $500,000 in identity theft insurance coverage.

The lawsuit was filed by plaintiff Charmayne Bradberry, who alleged Equifax reported the same $305 collection account twice, using different opening and reporting dates. According to the complaint, the duplicate reporting significantly lowered her credit score and may have affected her ability to obtain a mortgage.

Equifax denies the allegations and maintains it did not violate the law or harm consumers. The company agreed to the proposed settlement without admitting wrongdoing, and the court has not ruled on the merits of the claims.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2026. To qualify, consumers must be U.S. residents or residents of U.S. territories who received an Equifax notification informing them they were part of the affected group.

Eligible class members must submit a claim online or by mail using the settlement identification number included in the notice. Consumers who wish to opt out of or object to the proposed settlement also must do so by Sept. 1, 2026.

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