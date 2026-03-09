Celebrity News by Sharelle B. McNair Eric Adams Dreams Big With Wanting Denzel Washington To Play Him In A Movie Of course, social media users caught wind of his remarks, jumping at the opportunity to jump in with their recommendations, including comedians Dave Chappelle and Tracy Morgan.







Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he has no plans of going Hollywood but has his eyes on one Oscar-winning actor to play him in a movie.

TMZ caught up with Adams while in Los Angeles to express how life has been post-Gracie Mansion, and says things are great. He also gave his take on the Trump administration’s dealings with Iran. But while living the soft life in La La Land, the land of movies and television, Adams said there is one actor he could see playing him in a movie — two-time Academy Award-winning actor and New York native, Denzel Washington.

“I’ll tell Denzel to do it,” Adams said jokingly around the 2:35 mark.

Former NYC mayor Eric Adams wants Denzel Washington to play him in a movie 😅 pic.twitter.com/J535kozKDh — TMZ (@TMZ) March 6, 2026

However, he said he has no plans on getting into entertainment. “I’ve done enough public life,” the former city leader said.

Of course, social media users caught wind of his remarks, jumping at the chance to share their recommendations. “There’s only one actor that can capture the comedic failures of Eric Adams,” @MaadyBK67 said on X with a picture of comedian Dave Chappelle.

There’s only one actor that can capture the comedic failures of Eric Adams https://t.co/eScZrSwO5m pic.twitter.com/Degatw4gKC — MAADY (@MaadyBK67) March 7, 2026

Another user brought up Brooklyn native and fellow comedian Tracy Morgan.

I know a better choice https://t.co/3bz6GDeJc1 pic.twitter.com/PNK4iQUypW — microplastics slime quest 🧫 (@facetedcarapace) March 6, 2026

Other users got a little personal, throwing digs at the former New York City police officer for some of his seemingly controversial doings during his tenure. “What would the movie even be about? Free flights to Turkey and smoking at hookah bars with influencers?” @KedNYC said.

What would the movie even be about? Free flights to turkey and smoking at hookah bars with influencers? — Ked (@KedNYC) March 7, 2026

But movies in Adams’ likeness might be a ways away. However, he is still taking the time to chat about his approval — or disapproval — of his successor, Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

According to the New York Post, he feels the 34-year-old is in over his head in some of the instituted policies, saying the mayor is getting a “reality check.” “He’s seeing the reality of governing. You can’t tell people who are homeless to sleep in the street. Twenty people died, and I think we’re up to over 20 now. Looking at his decision on what he wanted to do about mayoral control, at one time he was saying he didn’t want it, and now he understands you need control,” Adams said.

“So, he’s going to learn that the idealistic approach is not the realistic approach. Governing is real.”

RELATED CONTENT: Welcome To Jamrock! Lost In Time Festival 2026 Solidifies Jamaica’s Iconic Reggae Legacy