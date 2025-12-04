Politics by Jameelah Mullen In His Final Days As NYC Mayor, Eric Adams Is Increasingly Not in NYC Cardi B isn’t the only New Yorker who’s “Outside.”







In the final month of his term, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has traveled to Albania, Israel, and Uzbekistan, leading some New Yorkers to accuse him of neglecting his job duties and abusing publicly funded travel perks for his international job search.

“He’s chosen to lean into the notion the people have that the city is kind of secondary to what’s best for him at any moment in time,” New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told The Associated Press.

Last year, the mayor’s travel attracted the attention of prosecutors, who ultimately indicted him on charges that he accepted travel benefits from foreign nationals in exchange for political favors. Although prosecutors dropped the charges in April, the case seemed to harm his chances of winning re-election.

Adams is back on the move. This week, he flew to New Orleans at the New York to accept an award from the Combat Antisemitism Movement. Less than two weeks ago, he flew to Tel Aviv to attend a gala where he was honored by the same group.

The trips, according to the Associated Press, are largely covered by city taxpayers.

A spokesperson for Adams declined to disclose the cost of the trips, which typically cover hotel and flight accommodations for Adams, as well as his security and aides.

“On these official trips, Mayor Adams has been able to discuss bringing more innovation and jobs to the five boroughs, met with other governmental leaders from around the nation and across the globe, visited religious sites of different faiths, and more,” Fabien Levy, a deputy mayor for communications, told The Associated Press.

Adams, the self-described “global leader,” has been transparent about his desire to seek employment opportunities outside the United States.

“Countries are calling me and asking me to come and do what I did in New York City,” he told reporters in November.

