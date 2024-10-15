Mayor Eric Adams Clowned After Wearing Cap Featuring Both NYC Baseball Teams

With both New York baseball teams doing well in the playoffs with the possibility of a “subway series” (meaning you can attend all the games by taking the subway in New York City) between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has found a way to support both teams, yet get chastised for not selecting a side.

With a storied rivalry between the two New York City teams from the Bronx (Yankees) and Queens (Mets), the embattled Mayor Adams appeared at the Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 14 wearing a baseball cap that didn’t sit well with New York baseball fans. Instead of picking one team over the other if they do happen to meet in the World Series, in a city that’s divided between the organizations, Mayor Adams wore a cap that featured both teams.

The appearance of trying to stay neutral did not go over well with die-hard New Yorkers.

The New York Post reported that the baseball cap on the head of the mayor was from the last World Series appearance that both teams played in back in 2000. The Yankees beat the Mets the last time the two met in the baseball championship.

The mayor is already facing calls for him to resign after he became the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted on federal charges. Included in the indictment are unsealed charges that accuse him of “corrupting his office and defrauding the public by accepting foreign campaign contributions in exchange for favorable treatment,” according to Law360.com. The mayor’s administration has been facing a probe over the past year regarding potential illegal foreign donations from officials in Turkey during Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign.

With the way fans responded to the social media posting of the photo, the jury pool will be a harsh one for the mayor.

won’t be the last time he wears orange — Sports Steady Tv (@SportsSteadyTV) October 15, 2024

“How To Make Yourself Even More Hateable: A Concise Guide To Pandering” – by Eric Adams — Joshua Robert (@JoshuaRobert56) October 14, 2024

Add this hat to the charges — max honkhimer (@ApesOfAColdGod) October 14, 2024

Another reason to throw him in jail. — CK (@CKCash30) October 15, 2024

That’s worse than cheering for one team over the other. Absolutely no one cheers for both teams. — Toedipper (@NFT_toedipper) October 14, 2024

