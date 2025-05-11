Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Eric Adams Visited White House To ‘Thank’ Trump, Says President Trump claimed that the meeting was for to Adams thank him.







New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly traveled down to D.C. to “thank” President Trump at the White House.

Adams had a meeting with Trump on May 9, notably the same day as documents related to his corruption case were released to the public. However, Adams’ administration did not make mention of the documents as part of the meeting’s agenda. The mayor’s office claimed he appeared in Washington to “discuss New York City priorities” with the President.

Just got done meeting with President Trump and wanted to update New Yorkers about some of what we talked about: pic.twitter.com/hw5UVWNlyT — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 9, 2025

“At the heart of this was to establish a real communication, that’s our goal,” expressed Adams in a video. “It is my obligation to deliver to the people in the city of New York, and as a city that’s the largest city in America, we must have a dialogue with the White House…”

According to the New York Times, however, Trump shared a different take. After the meeting, he stated that they discussed “almost nothing. He noted that their conversation was more so for Adams to express his gratitude. Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, also disclosed that Adams requested the meeting.

“He just came in to say hello, he’s very nice… I think he came in to thank me, frankly. I would say [that’s] the primary reason,” said Trump at the Oval Office.

Adams initially claimed that he mentioned a wind farm project off the coast of Long Island, which the Trump administration cancelled. Upon Trump’s own take of how their discussion went, Adams’ campaign spokesman, Todd Shapiro, then revised the initial recap.

Shapiro claimed Adams “took a moment to thank the president for his words of support.”

“At a time when Mayor Adams was being unfairly and selectively targeted by federal authorities, then-candidate Trump publicly acknowledged the injustice,” he added.

Trump and Adams sparked a budding allyship over the last year as Trump remarked on their similar “persecution” by prosecutors. Shortly after Trump assumed office, his Justice Department dismissed the brewing criminal case against Adams launched in 2023.

Despite the dismissal, the judge in the case ordered the reveal of related documents, prompted by a request from the New York Times. The materials include search warrants and affidavits detailing some evidence that could have been used in a trial.

Adams also promoted his Trump visit as he continues his reelection campaign. However, New Yorkers’ polarizing opinion of the city official, especially in his alignment with Trump, may thwart his efforts.

