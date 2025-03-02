Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Questioning Over Controversial ‘Negroes’ Comment A news anchor questioned Adams on what he meant specifically by using the word.







New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing questions over his recent use of the word “negroes” during a Black History Month event.

During a reception to commemorate Black History Month, Adams reaffirmed his bid for re-election amid his ongoing corruption case. In his statement, he referred to the “negroes” who are against his continued political career.

“All these Negroes who were asking me to step down, God, forgive them,” Adams said at the Feb. 25 event, as reported by The Hill. “Are you stupid? I’m running my race right now.”

The bold claim brought new headlines to the controversial politician. Many of New York’s lawmakers have called for Adams to step down, especially after allegedly entering a “quid pro quo” agreement with the Trump administration. The agreement would have Adams fulfill Trump’s immigration agenda in exchange for his corruption charges dropped.

In light of his faux pas, Adams was asked by “Good Day New York” anchor Curt Menefee about the statement.

“Are you implying that if you’re Black, you have to support you?” questioned Menefee during their broadcast the following day. Adams stated he wanted all New Yorkers to support him. Menefee followed up by asking who he meant by “Negroes.”

“If you look at that whole speech, the speech talked about the continuation of lighting your flame and continuing to light and shine, and that’s what we’ve done in this administration with our team,” Adams responded. “So those who have called for me to allow my flame to prematurely be extinguished, that’s who I’m talking about.”

However, Menefee continued to press the NYC leader on his choice of words.

“So you’re saying all New Yorkers are Negroes?” Menefee argued.

“I thought I was very clear,” responded a ruffled Adams. “In my definition of what I said, all New Yorkers — we got 8.3 million New Yorkers, [and] 8.3 million people didn’t call for me to step down. I get just the opposite when I’m in the streets.”

Adams then claimed that calls for him to step down are undemocratic. He also shared that people should pray for his opposers.

“Our democracy is based on who the people of the city elect,” Adams continued. “Why are we trying to disrupt and take the power away from the people of the city who elected me to be the mayor? What have I done that we’re going to usurp that power from the people? I have not been convicted of a crime. I’ve moved the city forward. I’ve done the job that New York is asking me to do. So, when you have those that are trying to use the power of the voting rights of the people, that is not democracy, and God forgive them.”

As Adams moves forward with his reelection campaign, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has now entered his bid for the position.






