Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Eric B Launches New ‘Jet Talk’ Podcast On Remy Network, Chats With Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane & More Eric B. enters the hip-hop podcast space with his new “Jet Talk” series on the Remy Network.







Eric B. is expanding his legacy into podcasting with the launch of his new “Jet Talk” series on Remy Ma’s growing streaming platform, the Remy Network.

On March 27, the Remy Network dropped the official trailer for Eric B.’s new “Jet Talk” podcast, a series featuring in-depth conversations with hip-hop legends, public figures, and political leaders. The podcast aims to blend luxury and culture through deep dives on a private jet, offering an elevated spin on traditional hip-hop conversations.

The newly released trailer highlights a lineup of influential voices, including Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane, DMC, and Al Sharpton, among others. The guest list highlights the show’s aim to bridge music, culture, and social impact through in-depth conversations with legendary figures.

“@therealdjericb, The DJ who helped popularize James Brown samples. One half of the greatest DJMC duo in history, alongside Rakim from Eric B. Is the President paid in Full? The legacy speaks for itself….” the network wrote in an Instagram caption.

The podcast will stream on the Remy Network, founded by Remy Ma, as the platform continues to expand its slate of original content. In partnership with In The Black Network and Afro Land TV, it’s building a presence across independent films, TV, and music.

With the addition of “Jet Talk,” the platform is further tapping into the rise of hip-hop–driven media, offering fans a new way to hear directly from the culture’s pioneers. Eric B serves as the perfect host, with his legendary status as a pioneering DJ and producer, best known as one-half of the duo Eric B. & Rakim.

The Queens native is widely credited with helping shape modern hip-hop. Rising to fame in the late 1980s, he helped craft classic albums like “Paid in Full,” blending innovative sampling with sharp, minimalist production that elevated Rakim’s lyrical style. His influence on DJing and production set new standards for the genre, cementing his legacy as one of hip-hop’s most important early architects.

Eric B.’s new “Jet Talk” podcast premieres April 4 on the Remy Network, available across major platforms, including Samsung, Vizio, Roku, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire TV.