Eric B. & Rakim Reunite to Perform at North To Shore Music Festival

“I came in the door, I said it before, I never let the mic magnetize me no more, but it’s biting me, fighting me, inviting me to rhyme, I can’t hold it back, I’m looking for the line” is one of the most iconic lines in the history of hip-hop. A young Rakim helped elevate the lyrical spectrum of the young art form known as hip-hop in 1986. Now, the “legacy” rapper has teamed up with his former partner, Eric B. for a performance in New Jersey this week.

Earlier this week, for the first time ever, according to HipHopDX, the legendary duo became the first rap act to perform at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey during the North to Shore Music Festival. The governor of New Jersey was on hand to introduce the duo.

Tonight I was honored to introduce two pioneers of hip-hop — @EricBandRakim — for a historic performance at @thestonepony @inAsburyParkNJ! I couldn’t dream of a better way to honor 50 years of hip-hop as part of the @NorthtoShore Festival. pic.twitter.com/4vVpoJyr4Q — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 14, 2023

In a statement released before the show, Eric B said: “Performing at the Stone Pony is definitely a dream come true. I have been TRULY BLESSED during my career to have played at almost every premiere arena and venue around the world. So, to be able to play at the Stone Pony, which has been the home to countless iconic acts…especially as we celebrate 50 years of hip hop, is unprecedented.”

As Rakim continues to perform around the world blessing audiences with his classic lyrics and records, Eric B. started a new career that no one saw happening. The DJ has been acting in a recurring role as a police officer, Mike Gee on the long-running CBS drama, led by Tom Selleck and another former recording artist, Donnie Wahlberg (New Kids on the Block), Blue Bloods.

