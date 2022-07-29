Law & Order’s Ice T Opening Cannabis Dispensary in New Jersey

New Jersey is preparing for a brand new cannabis dispensary that will be opened by Law & Order actor and former rapper Ice T.

The Law & Order: SVU mainstay is collaborating with the founder of The Medicine Woman, cannabis expert Charis B, as the two longtime friends have been awarded approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary from the Jersey City board.

“I’ve dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities. As a New Jersey native, I’m excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for Cannabis in the state,” said the legendary rapper and actor in a written statement. “I’ve partnered with my friend of over 25 years, Charis B who is an authority in cannabis and founder of The Medicine Woman to ensure a premium experience for our customers and community.”

The new dispensary, The Medicine Woman Jersey City, is expected to open later this year. The venue will be situated within 5,000 square feet of premium retail space. It is expected to carry the best of New Jersey cannabis brands, limited edition merch, education, and inspiration.

The Medicine Woman Jersey City intends to hire employees from the local community and has partnered with a couple of local charitable organizations. When the space opens its doors, it will have partnerships with The Last Prisoner Project, Jersey City Mural and Arts Program, Jersey City Employment and Training Program, and Hudson County Community College, with others being added in the future.

“The Medicine Woman started as a California non-profit delivery service, giving back to our community has and will always be a priority to us. We are passionately devoted to providing access to safe, affordable and quality plant medicinal remedies,” said Charis B, founder of the Medicine Woman. “Partnering with Ice T to bring The Medicine Woman to New Jersey is a meaningful extension of our mission, to provide Nothing But The Best ™.

With The Medicine Woman Jersey City anticipating an opening in the fall, it is currently accepting applications for various positions.