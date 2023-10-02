Erica Mena Can’t Seem To Leave The Colorist Convo Alone

Erica Mena appears to be playing up being “canceled” in the wake of her firing from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” for calling Spice a “monkey.”

The axed reality star was on Instagram over the weekend posting videos from her sunny vacation. While floating in a pool in a thong bikini, Mena expressed her desire to tan her body to have a skin color more like Drake’s ex Bernice Burgos.

“I better leave here the same color as Bernice,” she said in a clip captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

“If I’m not Bernice’s color, I’m not getting on that plane.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Mena then took to The Shade Room‘s comments section to defend herself after catching backlash for her remarks. With them coming in the wake of her firing for making racist comments, Mena came under fire online.

But for Mena, she believes that since she is of Latina descent, like Burgos, she shouldn’t be accused of “blackfacing” since Latinas come in all shades.

“Who wouldn’t want to have Bernice’s beautiful color? Especially on vacation,” she wrote.

“The fact that I actually do get color naturally in the sun ALL my life and it’s now being considered as me blackfacing is pathetic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Mena’s social media antics come in response to her removal from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise. The show held a roundtable on race and colorism during the season finale in response to Mena referring to Spice as a “monkey.”

Cast members sounded off expressing their disappointment in Mena who shares children with Safaree Samuels, who is also Jamaican like Spice. Mena apologized in a confessional but appeared unremorseful when confronted by Yandy Smith about the situation.

In addition to being fired from LHHH, Mena was also removed from the AllBlk series “Hush”.

RELATED CONTENT: Erica Mena Fired From Love and Hip Hop Atlanta After Calling Co-Star A Monkey