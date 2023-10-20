Inmate Makes Daring Escape From Houston Court During Brawl In Another Courtroom

Michael Devon Combs, who was charged with assaulting his girlfriend in March 2022, escaped from a courtroom hearing in Houston after a fight took place in another courtroom and the court officers went to assist their colleagues.

Luckily, Combs was apprehended Oct. 19 after authorities asked the public for help on its Facebook page.

The New York Post reports that the 32-year-old was in leg shackles but removed them during the fracas and walked out of the Texas courthouse. The escape took place around 10 a.m. on Oct. 17. Combs had been in the holding area on the 19th floor of Houston’s criminal courthouse.

“I had my back to him when everything happened. I mean, if I were just able to give him some advice, I would have told him it’s not smart to do that. Don’t do it,” Combs’ attorney, Mark Lipkin, told the Post.

Combs got the chance to escape when, in another courtroom, at the trial of Frank DeLeon Jr., who pleaded guilty to killing 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez, the victim’s family members lunged at DeLeon. Alvarez’s mother claimed that he was “laughing in her face” as she delivered an emotional victim impact statement.

A panic alarm sounded in the courthouse and deputies attending to Combs left to respond to the distress call. That’s when Combs saw his opportunity to escape. Deputies didn’t realize he was missing until 15 minutes after they returned to the courtroom. By that time, he was able to get out of the shackles off his ankle monitor and walk out of the courtroom, prompting this Facebook update from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“A Harris County Bond Defendant, Michael Devon Combs, 32, escaped from 1201 Franklin after having his bond revoked. He was last seen fleeing the 176th Court (after freeing himself from leg irons) at approximately 10 a.m., and his current whereabouts are unknown.”

After he was caught, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office updated its page.