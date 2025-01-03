Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Viewers Angry After ESPN Neglects To Air National Anthem, Moment Of Silence During Sugar Bowl Fans took to social media to express their disappointment that the network did not show either event.







When the Sugar Bowl took place Thursday, January 2, after it was postponed due to the New Year’s Day mass shooting in New Orleans, football fans took to social media to express their dismay that ESPN did not show the national anthem or the moment of silence prior to kickoff.

Look at this! ESPN didn’t even shown the national anthem, no memorials, no tributes, no silence, no nothing! I haven’t even seen something such as a great national anthem sung to help gather our country around in unity and respect those who passed away However, I have seen a… pic.twitter.com/i4gl5WeCXT — Braydyn Lents (@LentsBraydyn) January 2, 2025

ESPN is being blasted for not airing the moment of silence, national anthem, and then chants of USA, USA, during the Sugar Bowl broadcast from New Orleans on Thursday afternoon. The network said it was due to an awkward break. ESPN didn’t comment. https://t.co/daQ3IiJHmG — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) January 3, 2025

What made the situation worse was that, according to The New York Post, the ESPN-owned SEC Network aired both moments in their entirety on “SEC Nation.”

The Post reported that a source close to the matter said several factors may have contributed to excluding both moments. ESPN’s SportsCenter was conducting an on-air interview with former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, which ended as the show went into a commercial break coinciding with the moment of silence.

When the commercial break ended, the national anthem was playing, “making it awkward to cut it” at that moment.

ESPN did air the moment of silence on social media.

A moment of silence was held prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the victims and those impacted by Wednesday’s attack in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/GOv5F6n2VG — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2025

The network aired a pre-recorded message from outgoing President Joe Biden and commentary by announcer Sean McDonough about the New Year’s Day tragedy in New Orleans. A montage of football fans, police officers, and the city was played on the screen.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured after 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar allegedly struck multiple people with his vehicle. After shooting several shots at police officers, Jabbar was shot and killed.

The incident is under investigation.

