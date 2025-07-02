Nominees For 2025 Sports Humanitarian Awards Announced By ESPN

ESPN has announced the brands, individuals, and teams that were nominated for this year’s Sports Humanitarian Awards.

The network will present the 11th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards in Hollywood on July 15, where ESPN will celebrate and honor athletes, teams, leagues, and members of the sports industry who have positively impacted society. The show will air the evening before this year’s ESPY Awards ceremony.

“At ESPN, we believe in the profound ability of sports uniting people, inspiring hope, and driving real change,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship, in a written statement. “The Sports Humanitarian Awards reflect that belief by honoring the athletes, teams, and organizations who are using their platforms not just to compete, but to serve and to lead with purpose. Now in its 11th year, this event continues to be a cornerstone of our commitment to social impact, and we’re proud to celebrate this year’s finalists and honorees as part of ESPYS Week.”

This year’s awards will take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom and will be featured in ESPN studio programming and during The 2025 ESPYS, which will air on July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC network. The ESPYS will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The nominees and honorees for this year’s Sports Humanitarian Awards are listed below:

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalists: CJ McCollum, Alex Ovechkin, Sloane Stephens

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year finalists: Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Yankees

Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award honoree: Michele Kang

Corporate Community Impact Award finalists: Buffalo Wild Wings, Cheez-It, Fanatics, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award honoree: Billy Bean, former Major League Baseball player and executive

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award honorees: Maegha Ramanathan, Rishin Tandon, Ian Waite

Proceeds from the awards will be donated to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

