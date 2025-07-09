Essence Fest takes the blame for Lauryn Hill's late performance.

Essence Festival is stepping in to ease the pressure off Lauryn Hill, who performed later than scheduled through no fault of her own.

On July 7, the festival posted on its official Instagram account a highlight from Hill’s performance and addressed misconceptions about why her set ended at 3:37 a.m. despite being originally scheduled for 12:35 a.m. According to Essence, Hill deserves the utmost respect, and any delay was their responsibility, not hers.

“Family is family, and around here, we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say,” Essence wrote.

“Let’s be very clear— WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines.”

The media outlet continued. “She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can.”

Hill didn’t hit the stage until 2:30 a.m., following sets from Maxwell, Babyface, the Isley Brothers, and GloRilla, which all ran behind schedule. As a result, Essence took the blame for her lateness.

“The delay? Not hers. We will take that,” Essence included in its caption.

As for Hill’s legacy, it’s “Still unmatched,” they wrote.

“Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them,” the caption read. “All love and deep, profound admiration for Ms. Lauryn Hill.”

The Grammy-winning singer released a statement thanking Essence for clearing up that “the delays were not my fault.” She also shined a light on the intricate care and meticulous detail she invests in every live performance.

“Family, let me address a few things: I am involved in every aspect of what it takes to put on my shows because it requires THAT much involvement to protect the integrity of my message and the quality of what I do,” Hill wrote.

While arranging her music “diligently,” the “Doo Wop (That Thing)” singer is also busy being a present “parent, grandparent and steward to my immediate family and community.” And Hill does her work “without complaint because it is truly labor of love.”

The statement seemed like a subtle reply to past criticism about her reported lateness at live shows and to further emphasize that any delays at Essence Fest 2025 were not her fault.

