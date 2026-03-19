Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Essence Fest, Aiming For A Refresh, Names Teyana Taylor Chief Curator Taylor's creative collective, The Aunties, will collaborate closely with Essence’s programing, talent, and community teams.







Following mixed reactions to the 2025 Essence Festival, the iconic annual event is aiming to restore its reputation by appointing Teyana Taylor as its new chief curator.

The Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe-winning multi-hyphenate was named the inaugural chief curator of the Essence Festival of Culture on March 18. Her creative collective, The Aunties, will collaborate closely with Essence’s programing, talent, and community teams to curate this year’s festival in New Orleans.

Taylor’s addition to the 2026 lineup builds on what Essence Festival of Culture has branded its “Ladies First” theme, following last week’s announcement of a powerhouse, female-led roster of headliners, including Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, and Brandy and Monica.

“We said ladies first, and we meant it. Not just on the stage, but behind the scenes too,” Essence captioned an Instagram announcement. “We are excited to announce Teyana Taylor is stepping in as Chief Curator for the 2026 ESSENCE Festival, and you already know the vibes are about to be next level.”

Fans have voiced excitement and support, with many hopeful that Taylor will “bring the Essence Festival back to its truth and glory,” as India Arie put it.

“We counting on you Teyana,” Arie wrote.

“I hope she’s been listening cause she can turn things around for sure,” added someone else.

The announcement of headliners and Taylor’s appointment come amid reports that festival organizers owe more than $400,000—initially estimated at around $456,000—to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from the 2025 event, a sum that accounted for a significant share of the festival’s daytime programming costs.

On March 9, Essence Festival of Culture organizers said they had reached agreements to pay all contractors from last year’s event, after New Orleans officials warned that unpaid balances could jeopardize government incentives for the July 2026 festival. Sundial Media Group, the New York-based owner of Essence, said in a statement it had “addressed all financial issues” with festival partners and is now focused on planning this year’s event, set for July 3–5.

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