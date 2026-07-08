Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images Celebrity News by Sidnee Michelle Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Finally Cleared, Children To Split $11M The court's decision closes one of the last remaining legal matters involving Hussle's estate







A California judge has approved the final distribution of the estate of rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle, concluding more than seven years of probate proceedings and allowing his two children to receive their inheritance, according to AfroTech.

The ruling, issued July 5, finalizes the administration of the estate of Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, following his fatal shooting in Los Angeles March 31, 2019. Court records indicate the estate, valued at approximately $11 million, will be divided equally between his daughter, Emani Asghedom, and his son, Kross Asghedom. Financial terms of the individual distributions were not publicly disclosed.

The court’s decision closes one of the last remaining legal matters involving Hussle’s estate, which has been managed by his brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, throughout the probate process. Since Hussle’s death, the estate has continued overseeing his business interests, intellectual property, and the Marathon brand while preserving projects tied to his legacy.

Hussle earned recognition not only as a Grammy Award-winning artist but also as a businessman whose investments focused on South Los Angeles. Through Marathon Clothing, real estate ventures, and technology initiatives, he advocated for neighborhood revitalization and economic ownership within underserved communities, efforts that continued to shape his legacy after his death.

Hussle was 33 when he was fatally shot outside Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. In February 2023, Eric Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the killing. Two other men were injured during the shooting.

The court-approved settlement formally transfers Hussle’s estate to his children, marking the conclusion of a lengthy probate process while preserving the business and community initiatives he established before his death. The decision represents the final legal step in distributing the assets of one of hip-hop’s most influential entrepreneurs.

RELATED CONTENT: Nipsey Hussle Will Be Recognized By Los Angeles Metro





