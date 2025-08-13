Nipsey Hussle To Be Honored By LA Metro With 2 Limited-Edition TAP Cards, Temporary Station Renaming

Deceased recording artist Nipsey Hussle will be celebrated by the Los Angeles Metro transit system with a temporary renaming of a train station and limited-edition TAP cards that can be purchased on Nipsey Hussle Day, which is recognized on Aug. 15, the deceased rapper’s birthday.

Metro announced that there will be two limited-edition TAP (Transit Access Pass) cards that can be purchased on Nipple Hussle Day at select train stations:

Hyde Park Station (K Line)

Crenshaw Station (C Line)

Slauson Station (J Line) Compton Station (A Line)

Hollywood/Vine Station (B Line)

Expo/Crenshaw Station (E Line)

These cards are a part of the Metro x Culture series that recognizes Anegelenos who have made an impact in the culture of Los Angeles. Mostly those who started their journeys using the public Metro system.

Two limited-edition Nipsey Hussle TAP cards will drop on August 15, Nipsey Hussle Day. The TAP cards are part of the Metro x Culture series celebrating Angelenos who’ve shaped LA culture, especially those whose journeys began on Metro buses and trains.🚌🚎 pic.twitter.com/l54v84ngZj — Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) August 8, 2025

There will be only 12,000 TAP cards available, and they can only be bought at the stations mentioned above.

The two cards were photographs captured by Jonathan Mannion and Anthony Pham. The “Crenshaw & Slauson” picture shows a smiling Nipsey standing in the middle of the street, while the other photo shows the rapper on a Metro bus in the back row.

A video was also released, showing Nipsey in several scenes, along with a voiceover of him stating how he traveled back and forth to the studio to start his recording career.

Metro also announced that the New Hyde Park train station will be renamed after the iconic entrepreneurial emcee until the end of August. The intersection of the station sits on Slauson Ave. and Crenshaw Blvd. Nipsey Hussle Square is a destination from Hyde Park station.

The 33-year-old rapper and businessman was killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Three years ago, on his birthday, he was honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

