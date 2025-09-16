New Europe Ban On Some Gel Polish Sparks U.S. Concern Over Reported ‘Reproductive Toxicity’

A ban on gel polish over an ingredient’s reported “reproductive toxicity” that may harm human users has begun.

The ban only impacts some gel polishes and cosmetic products that include the chemical trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide, or TPO. According to CNN, European regulators classified TPO as a “reproductive toxicant” through a report by the European Commission.

Gel polish has become popular in nail salons across the United States and the world, as its usage eliminates drying time while increasing durability through a UV light. However, UV lighting activates TPO, which animal studies have already concluded leads to “reduced fertility” and other reproductive concerns.

“The EU has banned the use of TPO both at home and professionally due to reproductive toxicity concerns identified in animal studies,” David Andrews, acting chief science officer at the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, told CNN. “The toxicity studies completed on animals showed testicular abnormalities and reduced fertility.”

Although the findings stem from animals’ reactions, the EU banned any gel polishes containing TPO to avoid human concerns. However, experts noted that these results occurred from direct consumption.

“What’s important to keep in mind is that those end points and those studies were from animal-feeding studies,” shared Kelly Dobos, a cosmetic chemist. “When you’re thinking about nail polish, that’s clearly not how we’re exposed to TPO. You’re not eating the nail polish. So, it’s a different route of exposure.”

Despite the new findings, a fresh gel manicure remains possible, just with alternative products. The EU ban only applies to chemical usage, with TPO-free gel polish still allowed. However, these polishes remain unregulated in the United States, with the Food and Drug Administration not requiring approval for these cosmetic products.

Despite this, the FDA is aware of the global crackdown on gel polishes with TPO.

“FDA can and does take action against cosmetics on the market that do not comply with the law,” explained Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “It’s against the law to use an ingredient that makes a cosmetic harmful when used as intended. Cosmetic manufacturers have a legal responsibility for the safety and labeling of their products.”

Although the European Union has banned items ahead of their determined harm to humans, a national ban in the United States remains unlikely for now. A state-level ban could occur. In fact, California has already instituted bans on chemicals through its expanded Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, which passed in 2020.

