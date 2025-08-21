Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Eve Says Past Romance With Suge Knight Was Meant To Upset Dr. Dre Eve once dated Suge Knight as a form of "sweet revenge" on Dr. Dre.







Eve is revealing details about her brief fling with Dr. Dre’s longtime rival Suge Knight, a relationship she says began as a form of “sweet revenge” against the hip-hop mogul.

As readers dive into Grammy-winning rapper Eve’s memoir, Who’s That Girl?, released last September, new insights into her private life are emerging, most notably her gutsy move to date Death Row co-founder Suge Knight to get under Dr. Dre’s skin.

“I was still in my little mood about Dre even though we made a solid hit together, so having Suge, his former boss at Death Row, stomping around Interscope felt like some sweet revenge,” Eve recalled, as captured by Hip Hop DX. “I am not really sure how I concocted this idea, yet here we were.”

Being signed to Interscope Records via Ruff Ryders Entertainment, Eve’s fling sparked controversy with label head Jimmy Iovine and his close friend and business partner, Dr. Dre.

“I feel like he (Jimmy) took his anger out on my third album,” Eve said of her third project, Eve-Olution.

The “Love is Blind” rapper realized she had to end the romance to protect her music career after her Ruff Ryders bosses (co-founders Dee and Waah Dean) urged her to call it off.

“They didn’t like the idea of me hanging out with Suge at all,” Eve shared. “When my guys said it was time to cut the cord, I didn’t think twice.”

With Knight being a fellow label head and music executive at the time, the former Death Row CEO fully understood Eve’s decision to part ways.

“If I was your little sis, I would tell you the same thing,” Eve recalled him telling her.

Eve broke ground at Ruff Ryders with her 1999 debut Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, which went multi-platinum and made her the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Her 2002 Dr. Dre-produced hit “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” earned her a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. After breaking records, dabbling in TV and film as an actress, and starting a family with wealthy business magnate, Maximillion Cooper, Eve cashed in on her music catalog in 2024, selling it to Iconoclast for an estimated eight-figure deal believed to range between $25 and $50 million.

RELATED CONTENT: Eve Gets Candid About Life And Career In Upcoming Memoir ‘Who’s That Girl?’