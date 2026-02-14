Sports by Ahsan Washington Events Basketball Enthusiasts Can Enjoy at NBA All-Star Weekend That Don’t Include the All-Star Game NBA All-Star Weekend is in full effect.







NBA All-Star Weekend starts Friday, Feb. 13 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 15. The popular basketball event is a nexus of influence that creates resale markets, turning basketball enthusiasts into buyers and collectors.

Yes, there’s a game on Feb. 15. But the off-court events are ideal for the basketball fans who value culture as much as competition.

For instance, the NBA Hardwood Classics capsule from Kith demonstrates how basketball culture transforms into commercial value through nostalgia. Other activations deliver exclusive merchandise to fans and granting them special access. Brands achieve enviable consumer market connections. The host city, this year Los Angeles, gets an economic boost.

The NBA maintains control of the court but basketball culture and financial capital follow fans.

adidas x Shoe Palace x Willy Chavarria Backyard Cookout

Willy Chavarria, a CFDA Award-winning designer, together with Adidas and Shoe Palace organized this multi-day event that combines a pop-up retail with regional food offerings and exhibition basketball matches, live music performances from Peso Pluma and Randy Savvy. The event looks to merge West Coast culture with Chicano and Latin heritage,basketball elements and streetwear to create a community space from sneaker commerce.

adidas AntLAnd Experience

Fans can participate in basketball activities and demonstrate their skills at the main attraction of the activation, which was the “DAWG Park” half-court play area. Gaming lounges and purchase exclusive merchandise from limited product drops will also be available.

Kith x NBA All-Star 2026 “Hardwood Classics” Collection

This collection honors the 25th anniversary of the 2001 NBA All-Star Game by offering team-specific jerseys along with matching shorts and satin bomber jackets with team embroidery and mesh Leon shirts and shorts that replicate the uniforms of legends Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Latrell Sprewell.

Nike SNKRS All-Star Weekend Drops & Pop-Ups

Nike and Jordan Brand will release exclusive sneakers. During this All-Star event, the SNKRS app will provide geo-located experiences to participants who want to join the sneaker drops which will take place throughout L.A.

Love N Basketball All-Star Week Street Festival

Taste of Inglewood, along with community partners, hosts this street festival that combines basketball culture with local food vendors and music and art. The festival goes down Feb. 14, between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Downtown Market Street in Inglewood, California. The event creates a direct link between All-Star Weekend and grassroots culture, bringing together community vendors with live entertainment and basketball activities on public streets.

19th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration

This faith-driven celebration of gospel music, fellowship, and community honoring NBA players, legends, hometown heroes, and philanthropic contributors took place at Faithful Central Bible Church, The Tabernacle in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 12. The event combined gospel music performances with award presentations for Russell Westbrook, Byron Scott and Mookie Betts.

Complex The Market

This large-scale cultural marketplace brings together mainstream and streetwear brands with artists and athletes and creators. The event showcases multiple elements, including streetwear merchandise alongside sneaker releases and art displays. The Market takes place Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center and at nearby activation spaces.

