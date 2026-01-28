Stephen Curry’s Short Film Wins Grand Jury Prize At Sundance Film Festival

Already a winner on the basketball court, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is now the co-director and producer of an award-winning short film.

The Baddest Speechwriter of All has won the the coveted Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Deadline reports. The prize is the highest presented to winning films and filmmakers at the popular film festival.

Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, who co-directed the film, accepted the award. Curry, who is in the middle of another NBA season, could not attend.

“Stephen and I are jumping for joy (him a lot higher than I) with this extraordinary recognition, especially as the final sun slowly sets on Sundance in Park City,” Proudfoot said. “Clarence B. Jones’s extraordinary story feels tailor-made to this very moment. He calls on all of us to follow in his footsteps in times of injustice: exit our comfort zones, live with purpose, and non-violently kick ass.”

The Baddest Speechwriter of All is about Clarence B. Jones, an attorney, adviser, and key speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The project focuses on Jones’ trials and tribulations as he experienced history firsthand while fighting in the Civil Rights Movement.

“On a personal note, to share creative duties with Stephen, one of the greatest living athletes and just a truly good man, has given me an opportunity to grow as a filmmaker and be part of a telling a story I probably never would have learned until Stephen called me. To him and to Clarence, I am forever grateful,” Proudfoot added.

This is Curry and Proudfoot’s second project together. Curry, along with Shaquille O’Neal, served as an executive producer of the 2021 short film, The Queen of Basketball, which earned Proudfoot his first Academy Award. The documentary is about Lusia Lucy Harris, widely regarded as the greatest women’s basketball player of all time.

