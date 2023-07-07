Black-Owned Vegan Company Expands Into 850 Stores Across The U.S.

Get ready to fire up the grill for vegan burgers and other plant-based options that will satisfy your taste buds.

As announced in an Instagram post from Everything Legendary, the Black-owned plant-based company will stock its products in several stores across the States.

Everything Legendary is focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle for families. The company, founded in 2019 by Duane “Myko” Cheers, Danita Jones, and chef Jumoke Jackson, is extending its reach to 850 Publix stores in seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the company sold $250,000 worth of burgers online within the first 24 hours of its appearance on Shark Tank, which landed them a deal with Mark Cuban.

“Our goal is to educate the community on the benefits of a healthy vegan lifestyle,” Myko said, according to AfroTech. “With Everything Legendary, we hope to break the generational curses of unhealthy eating. As everyone knows, Black people have higher rates of blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. Everything Legendary strives to provide healthy and delicious plant-based meat products that everyone will enjoy.”

Myko recalled his mother’s experience living with lupus for over 35 years, which consisted of maintaining a strict vegan diet, according to the outlet. The nutritional adjustments she made to her diet encouraged Myko to engineer “a flavorful alternative to meat products.” Not only was Myko able to contribute to promoting healthy eating in the Black community, he also created foods his mother could enjoy.

As Everything Legendary expands, more people can indulge in the delicious, flavor-packed vegan options the company offers. From vegan burgers to “Dragon Wyngz,” you’ll find delicious and healthy plant-based alternatives to meat.