Ex-Jail Officer Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Co-worker’s Paycheck

Shalanda Williams, a former officer at DeKalb (GA) County Jail, has been arrested for allegedly redirecting a co-worker’s direct-deposit payroll to her personal bank account, WSB-TV reports.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody on Nov. 20 and was fired that day.

An investigation into the missing paycheck began Oct. 2, when a staff member failed to receive their expected payment.

Investigators say the victim’s employer account at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office was accessed without authorization, and the routing information was manually changed and diverted into an account controlled by Williams.

Prosecutors say she used her access as a detention officer to exploit the county’s payroll system.

The ex-officer faces seven charges related to the crime, according to a court filing:

Theft by Taking-Felony

Computer theft

Identity fraud using the identifying information of another

Computer invasion of privacy

Computer forgery

Computer trespass

Violation of oath by public officer

Williams was released on bond shortly after her arrest.

When reached for comment by WSB-TV, Williams denied involvement in what led to the missing funds. “No, I didn’t, but I need to talk to my lawyer,” she said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet issued an official public statement on the case. According to WSB-TV, deputies are conducting a review of internal payroll-access procedures and have placed controls intended to prevent similar fraud from happening in the future.

Williams is scheduled to appear in DeKalb County Superior Court later this month, where bail conditions and a preliminary hearing date will be reviewed.

