Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ex-Inmate Helps Nebraska Youth Get CDL Training For High-Demand Jobs A former inmate is giving back by helping local youth earn their CDLs and land high-demand jobs.







A formerly incarcerated man has turned mentor, using his CDL business to help local youth train for high-demand blue-collar jobs.

Meet Clay Anders, owner of Road to Redemption LLC, a CDL-focused business that helps youth in Lincoln, Nebraska, earn their commercial driver’s license and launch careers in the lucrative trucking industry. Anders was inspired to start the business after serving time in prison and choosing trucking as his post-prison career path.

“I had ambitions to get out and become a trucker and make a bunch of money, and the Lord didn’t work like that,” Anders told KLKNTV. “Now, he’s using my past to propel my future and help these youngsters with theirs.”

Faith and trucking helped Anders get back on track, and now he’s paying it forward by helping young adults find stability in an industry that’s always in demand.

“I wanted to be able to provide and help these youth learn a new trade and teach them a trade that helped change my life,” he said.

“Christ gave me a second chance. That’s it,” he added. “How can I not want to give back what somebody gave to me when I was undeserving? That’s what grace is.”

Road to Redemption LLC isn’t just about teaching a skill,’ Anders says, it’s about rebuilding confidence and healing a part of himself, a lesson he draws from the Holy Bible.

“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” Anders said, quoting Romans 12:2.

Through faith and entrepreneurship, Anders has found a new purpose, seeing his past not as a limitation but as motivation. Since launching Road to Redemption, he’s helped dozens of students earn their CDL licenses and plans to expand his operation. Featured in the local news for Black Business Month, Anders deflects praise, saying all credit belongs to God.

“When I die, I want my funeral to be packed with people, mainly young adults saying, ‘This man dropped some jewels of wisdom in my life,’” Anders said.

RELATED CONTENT: Self-Driving Trucks Have Hit The Road